The atmospheric river that brought rain and gusty winds to the Inland Northwest on Thursday, isn't quite done with us yet.
Rain will continue for much of Eastern Washington and North Idaho at least through Friday morning. And while total amounts don't look to be too much around Spokane, parts of North Idaho are still expected to get over 1" of rain, with Flood Watches still in place through Friday afternoon.
By the second half of the day, the rain finally starts to slide off to the south. We should see skies clear quickly, and a nice night for high school football games!
The drier, but cooler air, sticks around for the weekend, making for sunny afternoons and a nice night of trick-or-treating on Sunday!