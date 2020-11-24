In a normal year, a cold front bringing heavy mountain snow during the busiest travel day of the year would be big news. But as we know this isn't a normal year, and far less people will be traveling. I guess that's the silver lining!
Our latest cold front moves into the region overnight, bringing a good amount of snow to our mountain passes, but mostly just rain in the lower elevations. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place over the Cascades until 4pm on Wednesday as snow continues to fall there. A few showers could linger around the Spokane area into Wednesday afternoon, with a bit of a breeze, but it all clears out by Thanksgiving.
Expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures near 40° as your carving into that turkey. Dry weather looks to stick around all the way through the weekend, where we could even see some nice sunshine!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.