Blake

In a normal year, a cold front bringing heavy mountain snow during the busiest travel day of the year would be big news. But as we know this isn't a normal year, and far less people will be traveling. I guess that's the silver lining!

Our latest cold front moves into the region overnight, bringing a good amount of snow to our mountain passes, but mostly just rain in the lower elevations. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place over the Cascades until 4pm on Wednesday as snow continues to fall there. A few showers could linger around the Spokane area into Wednesday afternoon, with a bit of a breeze, but it all clears out by Thanksgiving.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures near 40° as your carving into that turkey. Dry weather looks to stick around all the way through the weekend, where we could even see some nice sunshine!

