Rain and snow showers will be possible today through Christmas Eve, which could result in localized snow accumulations. Christmas Day will likely be dry over most areas except for southern portions of the Idaho Panhandle. There could be a brief dry break thereafter, however unsettled weather returning by Friday.
- Today - Rain showers and snow before 1 pm, then scattered rain showers between 1 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5 pm. High near 38. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
- Tonight - A chance of rain and show showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
- Monday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind.