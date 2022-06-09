It's been a pretty nice week so far, but as you hopefully know by now, this upcoming weekend looks to more resemble last weekend.
An atmospheric river, that we normally see the likes of in Fall and Winter, will bring days on end of rain and thunderstorms.
It all gets started on Friday with steady, light rain in the morning, but beware of thunderstorms developing region-wide in the afternoon.
The heaviest rain, outside of any thunderstorms, is expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning before yet another round of storms Saturday afternoon.
In all, by the time the weekend is over, we could have another 1" of rain in the Spokane rain gauge, with even heavier amounts over north Idaho. Another weekend of indoor activities before we look to dry out next week.