Rain and "Warmer" Temperatures Through the Weekend
Rain, rain and more rain. That's the weather story for the foreseeable future. Warmer air from the southwest has switched our weather pattern from cold and snowy to warm (by January standards) and wet!
Expect fairly steady rain to continue through Friday morning, before we'll get a bit of a break Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. But no break will last long over the next week, as more rain is expected into Saturday afternoon and Sunday.
On the plus side, this should make traveling over mountain passes a bit easier as snow levels rise above 4,000', which is higher than most of our drive-able passes.
And if you're hoping for some more snow...you might be waiting awhile. The 8-14 day long range outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows we'll likely continue to see temperatures above average, which would mean more rain and rain/snow mix in the valleys, into the first part of February.
