Another day, another storm system. That seems to be the pattern lately. The only thing changing are the temperatures, and that makes all the difference in whether we're seeing rain or snow.
Spoiler alert, it's more rain than anything going forward.
Expect a few leftover showers behind last night's cold front through the morning, before we dry out a bit in the afternoon. There will also be a bit of a breeze, with gusts up to 30mph making our 40° high temperatures feel a bit cooler than they actually are.
All in all, Thursday represents another small break in the wet weather before the next system arrives Friday afternoon bringing (you guessed it) more rain down low and snow up high.
Temperatures keep warming up (10-20° above average) ahead of a stronger storm set to bring another round of wind and rain over the weekend. By Sunday, afternoon high temperatures might reach up near 50° in Spokane!
