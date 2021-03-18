We've gone nearly 3 weeks without any measurable rainfall in Spokane, and on Thursday we hit our warmest temperature of the year at 63°! The reason I provide that context is because it looks like our mild stretch might finally be over.
A cold front will bring our first chance of measurable rainfall this month on Friday morning. By the afternoon the front moves out and we may even see some sun-breaks, but temperatures will be about 10° cooler than Thursday.
Spring officially starts Saturday morning as our temperatures continue to cool. Expect another day of spotty showers and sun-breaks.
Sunday looks to stay dry, but our next storm system is expected late Sunday and into Monday. It might just be cold enough by that point to see a few snowflakes.
Now THAT actually sounds like Spring in Spokane.