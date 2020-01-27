After a nice little break on Monday, our next weather system is moving across the Inland Northwest Monday night, and will last through the day on Tuesday.
And while most areas, including Spokane, will see either just rain or a bit of a rain/snow mix, some of our northern communities could pick up a couple inches of wet/slushy snow by Tuesday morning.
Just after 9PM Monday night the National Weather Service added north-central Washington and North Idaho to the Winter Weather Advisories that were already in place in the mountains. 1-3" of snow could fall in the valleys in those areas through 9AM on Tuesday, before turning over to rain, rain/snow mix. But the morning commute could take a little bit longer.
Generally speaking, we remain in a very mild, but wet weather pattern the rest of the week. In fact, temperatures will be getting even warmer by the end of the week, and by Saturday afternoon several communities could be seeing high temperatures near 60°!
