Wednesday Rain Chances

Rain will arrive in Spokane during the mid-late morning on Wednesday and remain steady through the mid-afternoon, with showers expected to continue through the evening.

 Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
Safe to say it's been a fairly dry Spring season so far. So far in April, Spokane has only had two days with enough rain for it to even be measured out at the airport. You can see the evidence of the dryness in our lawns (at least mine) that could desperately use a nice drink.
 
It looks like we'll get exactly that on Wednesday.
 
Rain starts to move over the Cascades early Wednesday morning, and then push east through the evening. That rain will be fairly steady through the mid-afternoon, before turning more showery in the evening. And with the added clouds and moisture, temperatures will also be quite a bit cooler, with highs falling back down into the mid-50s.
Expected Rainfall on Wednesday

After such a dry start to Spring, many communities will see the most daily rainfall in over a month! Just about everyone gets at least some rain.
 
Wednesday's rain is a result of a change in our weather pattern that'll spin in more rain at times through the start of next week. 
 

