Today in Spokane we will see a daytime high near 54 degrees. We'll start the day with clouds but rain is on the way after 2 p.m. There will be a south wind 9 to 14 miles per hour with gusts as high as 22 mph. A breezy to windy period will set up from Tuesday night into Wednesday as strong winds aloft mix down to the surface. Winds will generally gust to between 25 and 40 mph over the exposed areas of the basin, Spokane Area and Palouse. There is the possibility for isolated stronger gusts to between 40 and 50 mph on higher benches between Wenatchee to Chelan and up on the Waterville Plateau. Accumulating snow is expected for elevations above 4,500 feet in the east slopes of the Cascades on Tuesday. More snow is expected to fall over this pass Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snow levels will be rising above pass levels by Thursday afternoon with snow switching over to rain. Both of these weather systems will bring about five to seven inches with winter travel expected along the North Cascades Highway (State Route 20) headed over Washington Pass. As we look ahead to the weekend, conditions are expected to be clear with daytime highs in the upper 40's.