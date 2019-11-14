Rain Returns on Friday
After a couple of dry (but foggy) days in a row, rain looks to make it's return on Friday, at least for a couple of hours.
High pressure has dominated our forecast for most of November so far, keeping us mainly dry and mild but has also been responsible for the fog we've been seeing the last couple of days. That stubborn high pressure is finally moving along and will be replaced by a more active weather pattern bringing rain and mountain snow into the weekend. The first round of which arrives on Friday.
Make sure you have a jacket handy if you plan to be out and about between mid-morning and early afternoon Friday. If you're not a fan of the rain, we won't be dealing with it long, and Saturday looks to stay dry.
More showers are expected to arrive on Sunday and Monday, but they'll be accompanied by warmer temperatures! After a week with temperatures in the 40s, 50°+ temps to start next week will make up for some of the rain!
