The high pressure inversion that's been blanketing the Inland Northwest with fog and cool temperatures is finally starting to break down. And before any major weather changes arrive we should get to enjoy one more nice day on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-30s!
Things start to get interesting however early Thursday morning, as a storm system brings the threat of snow, turning over to a mix of rain and freezing rain during our Thursday morning commute. Several more storm systems will then follow through the weekend and into the start of next week bringing the chance for rain/snow mix showers in the mornings, turning to rain in the afternoons as temperatures will be warming back into the 40s.