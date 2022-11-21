It's been exactly 2 weeks since our last noteworthy storm moved across the Inland Northwest, leaving a few inches of snow which is still on the ground in many spots today. Since then we've enjoyed a very quiet stretch of November weather thanks to a persistent ridge of high pressure. But that's finally breaking down, and just in time for Thanksgiving travel, a storm looks to bring a messy mix of rain, snow and pockets of freezing rain on Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisories stretch from the Cascade Mountain passes all the way east through the northern panhandle of Idaho. And while each of these areas will be seeing some inclement weather on Tuesday, the type of weather will be different depending on where you are, or where you're headed.
Snow will be the biggest impact for Northern Washington and Idaho, where 2-5" could fall in the valleys from Stevens County east to Boundary and Bonner Counties. Expect snow to move west to east starting in the Okanogan Valley early Tuesday morning and finally exiting the Panhandle late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.
Parts of Central Washington look to get a messy mix of rain, snow and freezing rain, especially along Highway 2 starting first thing in the morning and lasting into the evening. Freezing rain is the biggest concern as it can turn roads into a sheet of ice.
Spokane/CdA could also get a messy mix of just about everything. A later arrival time (late AM-early afternoon) means temperatures will most likely be above freezing, but slushy snowflakes mixing with rain is possible.
And you could've probably guessed it, but if you're heading over the mountain passes, be prepared for some winter driving. Especially the higher passes like Lookout and Stevens where 4-8" of snow could fall from Tuesday AM-Wednesday AM.
This storm looks to make it's way out of the region early Wednesday morning, and aside for some morning fog, conditions look much better both Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance for some showers holds off until Saturday night-Sunday potentially impacting return trips for travelers.
-Blake