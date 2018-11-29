After a drier break in the weather Thursday, another round of wet rain and snow showers return to the Inland Northwest. Showers are expected to start up in the Spokane area in the morning, then last until the mid-afternoon.
Early in the day, when temperatures are coldest, some wet snow or rain/snow mix showers will be possible with minimal (if any) accumulation. Temperatures should warm into the upper 30s by the afternoon bringing mostly rain to the valley floors. Still, be cautious of the chance for some slush on the roads during the evening commute, while not super likely it is still possible.
A few more rain/snow mix showers again look possible on Saturday, but should be much more scattered in nature. Then we start to dry out and cool WAY down heading into next week, where high temperatures might not even reach the freezing mark Monday-Thursday!