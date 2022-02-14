Right now, a weather system is bringing snow to the mountains and rain to the lowlands across the Inland Northwest. In Spokane, we will mostly see rain impact the valleys for the first half of our Monday. Snow is possible but it will vary between a trace to less than an inch. Daytime highs will range in the low to mid 40's with 41 degrees expected for Spokane and 40 for Coeur d'Alene. Winds are expected to be calm with the exception of breezier conditions toward the Palouse. As we look ahead to the rest of the week, we will start the mornings with areas of dense patchy fog that is expected to clear by the afternoon. Daytime highs will continue to range in the mid 40's.
Rain/Snow Mix To Start Valentine's Day!
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today