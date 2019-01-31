Rain & Snow Return Friday, Bitter Cold Next Week
After 8 dry days in a row, some wet weather is finally making a return on Friday. Most locations will see temperatures warm above freezing, so this will be mostly rain showers, but parts of northern Washington and Idaho could see a little snow (<1") or rain/snow mix showers. The bigger concern area will be from the Okanogan Valley, down to Wenatchee where some freezing rain will be possible early Friday. Use caution if traveling in those areas.
This is the start of a major change up to our overall weather pattern that will continue to bring wet weather through the weekend and into the start of next week. By Sunday and Monday we'll cool down enough for the possibility of snow.
After the snow Sunday and Monday, we bundle up for what looks to be the coldest temperatures of the season so far as arctic air drops our high temperatures into the teens and 20s, with overnight lows falling all the way into the single digits Monday night-Wednesday.
Winter isn't over yet!
-Blake