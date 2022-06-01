After a stormy Memorial Day weekend, it was nice to see a couple of quieter and warmer days Tuesday and Wednesday. But as this Spring has showed us so many times...it just can't last.
Our ridge of high pressure that boosted temperatures up into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, is now being shoved to the east by a large storm system out in the Pacific. The warm air follows along with it. And while the storm itself doesn't look to move into the Pacific Northwest, it will direct a persistent stream of moisture into the region starting Thursday and lasting all the way through the weekend.
But we don't expect steady rainfall, this will be more of a thunderstorm setup, where each afternoon, once it warms up enough, thunderstorms will start to pop-up region wide. And while these storms will produce the usual threats (lightning, hail, gusty winds), the biggest impact may end up being the rain.
Slow-moving thunderstorms (~10mph) could put down heavy rain wherever they hit. This is especially concerning over recently burned areas that doesn't hold all of that water well, eventually sloughing off and leading to potential mud/landslides.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch (see graphic below) for parts of North Central Washington starting Thursday afternoon and lasting until early Friday morning. This could get updated to a Flash Flood Warning if the rain is heavy enough. If that happens be prepared to get to higher ground immediately.
Thursday's storms will die down by Friday morning, but we'll just keep repeating the process with afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day through Monday. All the while temperatures will be dropping back well below normal, with highs barely making it into the 60s by the weekend. Some drier weather, along with a slight warming trend, looks to arrive by mid-next week.
-Blake