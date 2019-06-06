Leslie Lowe

Today look for morning showers, breezy winds and much cooler temperatures. Tomorrow, possible thunderstorms with breezy conditions continue. As we head into the weekend, we start to dry things out and slowly warm those temperatures back up into the 70s and 80s by next week. Wind speeds will remain between 10 and 15 mph today with higher wind gusts at 25 mph. Satellite radar showing that band of showers now moving down to the south into the east, aside from a few lingering morning showers we should see partly cloudy skies by this afternoon. 

Tags

Recommended for you