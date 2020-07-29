A founding member of The Roots, rapper Malik B, has died.
The Roots posted on Instagram, saying: "It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit.
May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, His loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time.
We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss."
