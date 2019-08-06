Robert Norris gave the following statement:
“There are several reasons why I am against a re-entry facility in Kootenai County. One only has to see how the current release policy of Kootenai County Jail inmates is causing problems for the community. Take, for example, what happens when an indigent Out of county resident is released into our community. The inmate is simply released at the jail, without transportation arrangements back to their county of residence. This creates a scenario for a “crime of opportunity” to occur.
I have spoken to employees from nearby businesses who have had problems with released inmates harassing them in their places of business. Additionally, the state of Idaho can do a better job at rehabilitating inmates. An 80% recidivism rate is very low. As your Sheriff, it is my responsibility to protect your rights, enforce the law and keep our community safe. As your Sheriff, I will not allow an out of County inmate, to be released into the Coeur d’Alene or Dalton Gardens Community.
Not on my watch. As your Sheriff, I am not going to wait until somebody gets hurt to implement proactive policies to protect our community. I will be hosting a town hall meeting in September for residents, business owners and school officials wanting to know more about my policies with the Kootenai County jail. The topic will be “ As your Sheriff, how can we be a better jail neighbor in our community.”