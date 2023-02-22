The following is a message from Reardan-Edwall School District Superintendent Eric Sobatta, sent to parents in an email.
Earlier today in our small town, one of our high school students was tragically and fatally shot. The devastation felt by the family of the student, and by all students and staff in the school district, is beyond description. While, in ongoing communication with the Reardan Police Department, our district is advised that no immediate threat to our school exists, we plan to have a two hour late start on Thursday, February 23, with attendance for all students optional. For all students who are in attendance, we have arranged for additional counseling – through both Lincoln County and NEWESD 101 – as we process this tragedy together, and to help us attend to the social and emotional support for everyone. All after school events for Thursday, February 23, are cancelled.
Our hearts are genuinely with the student’s family, and with all in the school and community we share. As fellow community members, we are called now – more perhaps than ever – to come together to support the family and all the students and families in our school district.
Thank you for your understanding and, in advance, your collaboration and cooperation as we support one another in the wake of this tragedy. As your superintendent, and as a parent, I deeply feel our shared sorrow, and I know each of you do as well.