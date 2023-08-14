SPOKANE, Wash. - With triple-digit, dangerous daytime highs hitting the region this week, it is crucial to take care of yourselves, loved ones, and pets.
“Don’t be fooled by the beautiful day, because when the temperatures go up you need to be mindful of heat related illnesses,” Spokane Regional Health District Dr. Velazquez said.
Until Thursday, the Inland Northwest will be under an extreme heat wave, as temperatures jump up past 100 degrees, potentially breaking records by Tuesday. Under these hot and dry conditions, we are all at risk of heat cramps, exhaustion, and stroke.
Make sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, stay indoors with air conditioning as much as you can, and check in on your neighbors, especially if they are elderly or have pre-existing health conditions.
“Today is a good day to be a good neighbor,” Velazquez said.
It is crucial to be extra aware of your body this week, checking in to make sure you or your loved ones have not taken on heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion is less severe than heat stroke, and usually can be cured on your own.
“You may get a little bit dizzy, nauseous,” Velazquez said. “As a general rule, remove the person from heat – stop any activity, give them small sips of water and try to cool the external temperature with towels or even a cool bath.”
A heat stroke, on the other hand, is a medical emergency by definition and needs to be treated by a doctor right away by calling 911.
“You’re going to see someone whose skin is very dry and hot to the touch,” Velazquez said. “You cannot diffuse temperature by perspiration anymore. People are going to get confused, and people can lose consciousness.”
Not only are people at risk of adopting heat related illnesses this week, but animals are, too. Make sure to care for your pets just as much as you care for yourself, family and friends.
“Heavy panting is a key indicator that a dog has been working really hard. And if they’re not really moving, they can start to become lethargic,” SCRAPS Shelter Operations Manager Nick Hobbes Doyle said.
If you do not have air conditioning in your home or apartment, don’t fret – you can still take extra steps to make sure your dog, cat, or other pet is safe while you are away.
“Sometimes it’s just as easy as leaving a bowl of water with ice cubes in it, just to provide that refreshing source so they can cool down a bit,” Hobbes Doyle said.
You can even leave frozen water bottles around the house.
“Just a nice cooler area will make a world of difference,” Hobbes Doyle said.
By Friday, temperatures are forecasted to return to normal. Until Thursday night, Spokane and surrounding regions will be under an Excessive Heat Warning – so for the next few days, be extra cautious, drink plenty of water and provide the same for your pets, and stay safe!