The strong storm system that brought wet and heavy snow to the greater Spokane area is quickly moving out to go plague other parts of the country. But in its wake, the coldest air of the season so far arrives tonight.
And it might not just be the coldest air of the season, but the coldest temperatures on record for October 10th. Under clear skies tonight, most of the Inland Northwest will see temperatures plummet into the teens and low-20s. And temps that cold could mean we are re-writing the record books once again on Thursday.
The silver lining is that this very cold air is also very dry, meaning bright, beautiful sunshine will dominate the region again on Thursday. But even with the sun, our afternoon high temperatures will only reach into the upper-40s, about 15° cooler than normal.
Hang in there, warmer weather is on the way. The coldest air will start to move out tomorrow, replaced by warmer, high pressure which will lead to a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Overnight lows will still be well below freezing through Friday night, but afternoon high temperatures could once again approach 60° by the weekend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.