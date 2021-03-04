March 2021 has been a dream so far...at least weather-wise. The sunshine has been plentiful, and temperatures have been gradually warming up every single day. The culmination of our early season warm-spell looks to come on Friday where some temperature records could be rewritten.
In Spokane, the standing high temperature record for March 5th is 61°, that also happens to be the forecast for Friday afternoon. Several other areas will be getting into record territory as well.
The heat dial gets turned down quickly however as a cold front arrives early Saturday morning.
Along with a 15° temperature drop, showers and breezy winds will accompany the cold front. Average temperatures (mid-40s) and a few showers linger through next week.