Recycling is a great action that you can take to make a difference. It can lower environmental impact by turning old, used items into new products, and even potentially save money by reducing your garbage container size.
Your recyclables go to the Waste Management Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center (SMaRT) in Spokane to be sorted. They are then sent to end markets and turned into new products.
It’s important to stick to the basics, and Recycle Right!
- Make sure to recycle all clean bottles, cans, paper and cardboard.
- Keep food and liquid out of your recycling.
- No loose plastic bags, and no bagged recyclables.
Thank you for doing your part. Following these basic rules will allow recyclables to be sorted and turned into new products, and will keep our recycling in Spokane County healthy!
For more recycling tips, visit wmnorthwest.com/Spokane and talktrashspokane.com