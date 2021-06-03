We'll finally get some relief from the heat on Friday, but it might be out of the frying pan and right into the fire.
The cooler air will be accompanied by some gusty winds, and with extremely dry conditions already in place, that is a VERY dangerous combination.
The National Weather Service upgraded the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning starting at 11AM and lasting until 10PM on Friday evening where winds could gust up to 35 mph across the Columbia Basin. If a fire were to start, these conditions would mean it could spread extremely quickly! Winds also look to remain breezy on Saturday, but humidity will be a little higher, lessening the fire threat a bit.
Eventually we'll get to enjoy the cooler air without the threat of gusty winds. Next week looks to be very pleasant with high temperatures in the 70s, back near normal. Normal never looked so good!