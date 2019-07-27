Beginning at noon a Red Flag Warning will be in place from Eastern Washington into Central Washington. This is due to critical fire weather conditions in the forecast including relative humidity as low as 18-25%, breezy winds up to 25mph, and gusts on top of that as strong as 30mph. This warning means that any new or existing fires will be capable of spreading rapidly.
The cold front that has worked into the Inland Northwest has brought the breezy conditions for today! If you are going to be out on the lake, be aware the water will likely be choppy. In addition to the winds that front will drop temperatures today back to normal in the mid 80's after we topped out at 91° yesterday in Spokane. It should be another dry day with mostly sunny skies. Tonight those skies look pretty clear and temperatures will drop down to the upper 50's.
Finishing out the weekend on Sunday those winds will die down to nice and calm! It should be a gorgeous day with temperatures in the mid 80's and sunny skies. Get out and enjoy it! As we head into next week we will look for seasonal weather and occasionally breezy conditions. Temperatures should be within a few degrees of normal.