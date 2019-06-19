Tomorrow, we will see a chance for showers and thunderstorm activity with mostly cloudy skies. The breeze with strong gusts look to remain in place. Tomorrow will be one of the coolest days we have seen in a while with temperatures down to the 60's.
Red Flag Warning
Today a Red Flag Warning is in place for Central and Eastern Washington. Gusty winds are combining with relative low humidity to make for critical fire danger. If any fires were to start rapid spread would be possible. This is set to be in place until 9PM tonight.
In addition, we are keeping a close eye on the winds. There is a Wind Advisory in place for parts of Central Washington including: Chelan, Ellensburg, Wenatchee, and Moses Lake. Those areas could see gusts as strong as 55mph. Blown down tree limbs are possible and travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. This also expires at 9PM.
Here in Spokane we have a mix of sun and clouds. We are being impacted by an area of low pressure bringing cooler temperatures today along with the breezy conditions. We won't rule out some sprinkles today, but most precipitation is looking to stay to the North of us. The daytime high is set for the low 70's meaning temperatures are noticeably cooler today. In fact, for some areas, up to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.