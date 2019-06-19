Weather Alert

...DRY WITH GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS TODAY... .DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY IN THE ELLENSBURG, VANTAGE, WENATCHEE, AND CHELAN AREAS WITH BREEZY WINDS ACROSS THE COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, AND PALOUSE. THIS WILL RESULT IN THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FIRE SPREAD WITH ANY NEW FIRE STARTS. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE ZONES 673 AND 674... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674). * WINDS: WEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 13 TO 28 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES WILL HAVE THE POSSIBILITY TO QUICKLY SPREAD GRASS AND BRUSH FIRES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&