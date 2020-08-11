SPOKANE, Wash. - America's second largest movie theater chain, Regal Cinemas, is getting ready to open later this month.
Regal movie theaters are opening doors for the first time on Aug. 21 for the first time since the pandemic shut them down. The company said it's going to give high priority to safety protocols and sanitization.
All employees and guests must wear face masks and practice social distancing. Also, showtimes will be staggered and movie-goers can purchase concessions through the Regal app to avoid crowded lines.
As for theater capacity, it will vary from state to state based on local COVID-19 recommendations.
