WENATCHEE, Wash.- Multiple law enforcement organizations worked to gather to search a property, and seized drugs, firearms, and cash suspected of being used to sell illegal drugs yesterday.
52-year-old Cesar Mora Sr. was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance - cocaine with intent to deliver, and Alien in possession of a firearm. 54-year-old Rene Rodriguez-Rodriguez for alien in possession of a firearm.
During the search of the residence on the 800 block of Malaga Alcoa Highway, authorities seized two pounds of cocaine, two firearms, packing material for the distribution of cocaine, and over $80,000 in cash suspected to be proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs.
Afterwards, authorities served a second search warrant for the 1500 block of Cashmere Street, 55-year-old Jose Valadez was arrested on probable cause for 4 counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
The Columbia River Drug Task Force lead the search operation with the assistance of the Chelan County Regional SWAT team, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, as well as several other law enforcement agencies.