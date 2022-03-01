Right now, Washington State Patrol are on scene of a rollover crash that killed one person and is blocking the roadway.
Troopers say just before 4 A.M. on Tuesday, a semi truck and trailer rolled off an overpass at SR 12 and 1st Street in Yakima.
The driver died at the scene and we are told no other cars are involved.
North 1st Street is closed Eastbound from the SR 12 ramp. Westbound from I82 to 1st Street is also closed and SR 823 to North 1st Street is closed too. Troopers don't know when they will be able to reopen the roads.
WSP is now investigating what caused the rollover.
