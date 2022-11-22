COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO- Ellen Travolta and family will return to the stage for Best of Christmas at The Coeur d’Alene Resort this holiday season.
For the last decade, Travolta and her ensemble of performers have gathered stories from the community of Christmas.
“I am so excited to present this years show full of highlights from the past 10 years…with family and friends… don't miss it,” Travolta said via email.
Now they come back to celebrate the 10 year anniversary they will perform a “Best Of,” show-- of the best stories from over the last ten years.
Accompanied by Molly Allen, Mark Cotter, Margaret Travolta and Abbey Crawford, Ellen Travolta will read and tell stories, sing songs, and bring a little brightness to your holiday season.
This year’s show is directed by Troy Nickerson and accompanied by Jenny Shotwell on piano and Kristina Phillips on bass.
The show premieres on November 25th and runs every Thursday to Sunday through December 18th.
Thursday-Saturday performances will start at 7:30 pm, and Sundays will begin at 5:00 pm. Tickets are $35 and are available for purchase at cdachristmas.com.
