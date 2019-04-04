According to KIRO 7, the man suspected of posing as a ride0share driver, then sexually assualting multiple women, went to his victim's home after he turned himself in but had not yet been arrested.
A 34-year-old Tukila man was arrested on Wednesday. During his first appearance on Thursday, the court ordered the media to not show the man's face.
The courts set the man's bail at $750,000.
KIRO also reports authorities are investigating the man's connection to two other incidents involving women assaulted by a driver.