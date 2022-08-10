Iconic Pullman bar “The Cougs,” officially ready to celebrate its 90th birthday

PULLMAN, WASH- It’s the final countdown for the return of students in Pullman and the start of a new collegiate school year!
Preparations are underway to ensure the city on the Palouse is ready to welcome students back as one famous bar is celebrating a massive milestone this year!
The Coug reopens today after closing down for a little bit of painting. The bar is famous for allowing customers to sign its wall.
At least 90 years of cougar history on the walls of the building, last week they painted over one of the walls giving it a fresh coat of paint and a brand new logo to celebrate their 90th birthday.
Their slogan is to be a part of the tradition. Leave your mark.
It was established back in 1932, so almost 100 years of cougar history is on those walls and today at noon marks the first opportunity Cougs will get this year to leave that mark.
TODAY: @TheCoug_ starts the celebration of its 90th birthday! They painted their walls, put the new logo up and are ready for the Cougs! What’s your favorite Coug memory? Mine was graduation! #GoCougs @WSUCougars @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/B99mQedF0E— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) August 10, 2022
