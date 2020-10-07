Spokane vintage shop adds to the Marvelous wardrobe of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

SPOKANE, Wash. - With the vast majority of us sitting at home, chances are we've all binge watched a show during the pandemic.
One Spokane business owner recently learned a TV show was watching her. Jenny Stabile owns a vintage shop in Spokane and with production ramping up at Amazon, items in her shop are now hitting the TV screen.
“They found me on ETSY that’s my primary website,” Stabile said.
Stabile lives in a vintage world, the 50s in the 60s are her expertise. She runs and owns a vintage store called Carousel, where vintage clothes are restored and resold.
“I was inspired by the movies,” Stabile said. “So [to] have that come around and have the movies come to me and want what I have that’s just especially rewarding.”
When the TV show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” was in need of a few outfits, Stabile rose to the occasion.
“I love that era myself,” Stabile said. “I love selling costuming and I love selling outfits to a show where there’s at least a possibility where it will show up, you know, and I can see it again it’s just exciting.”
Now, you might be asking, "Where do the vintage clothes come from?"
There’s no wholesaler for vintage items so for Stabile, a hunt is involved.
Stabile is a regular at the thrift stores.
Anything you drop into donation box not only has potential for Stabile to purchase and resell, but it also could end up on TV.
“So, three pieces were found in the wild, which means I thrifted them,” Stabile said.
A few items sent to the Maisel set came from Spokane’s Value Village.
Stabile has a storage unit full of pieces. When she’s not selling to movies and TV shows, she’s selling to everyday people online.
She says despite everything going in 2020, she’s doing better than any other year.
“I’m actually up this year for the first year in a couple years,” Stabile said
Stabile said she thinks people being at home and binge watching TV shows is what brought new customers to her website.
“It’s always rewarding to sell and know that it’s finding a new home but to sell costuming for some reason that’s just really exciting for me to know,” Stabile said. “My babies are going to be on the big screen you know.”
