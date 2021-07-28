Win a bronze medal, get Chipotle, Jagger Eaton's first stop after arriving home was for a burrito.

LOS ANGELES, CA- Jagger Eaton touched down in California following his victory, onboard his flight the pilot even celebrated him by giving him a shout-out for winning his bronze medal.
So you just won the first medal in a brand new sport at the Olympics for Team USA, what’s next? Chipotle.
But following his deplaning, he loaded up and went to Chipotle. Eaton documented the excursion on his Instagram story saying it was the first thing he did after touching back down in the United States.
A photo of his burrito bowl can be seen below.
The 24-year-old is from Arizona and has made headlines throughout the course of the Olympics for his age, his win, and his headphones.
Eaton was recorded listening to country music and rap music during his run at the Olympics.
Eaton brings home bronze in the men's street skateboarding event, he has said he will give the medal to his mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.