Yellowstone National Park has temporarily closed all their entrances due to heavy flooding, rockslides, and extremely hazardous conditions. The park will remain closed until at least Wednesday, June 15.

While some roads are blocked by rocks and mud, many have been submerged in water. Others in the Southern portion of the park are on the verge of flooding. Power outages have been reported throughout the park in multiple locations.

Photos and video from the Yellowstone Flickr account show a number of roads completely eroded by the water and rocks.

yellowstone flooding Courtesy: Yellowstone National Park

Superintendent Cam Sholly made a statement about the flooding, alerting visitors Yellowstone entrances will be closed to all inbound traffic.

Sholly’s concern is the safety of park visitors and residents, stating, “Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas. Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners.”

The National Park Service, along with surrounding counties in the states of Montana and Wyoming, will work with the gateway communities in the evacuation and support of residents impacted by the flood.

With rainfall expected to continue over the next several days, visitors planning to come to the park are advised to pay attention to the status of road conditions which they can view on the Yellowstone website under Park Roads.

If you wish to stay informed about the Yellowstone road alerts, text “82190” to 888-777 to receive mobile alerts on your phone or call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.

Yellowstone will provide updates as these hazardous conditions continue. However, until the rain subsides, and damages are assessed, there is no telling how long these roads will be closed.