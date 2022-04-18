After a chilly mid-April week last week that brought several rounds of snow, below freezing temperatures and icy roads, we finally look to warm back up this week. But the active weather doesn't stop! At least it should mostly be good, ol' regular rain!
Our first round looks to arrive after 9PM Monday night as a cold front pushes across the Inland Northwest. If you've been holding off on putting down fertilizer, this would be a good opportunity, with anywhere from a tenth to a quarter inch of rain expected between 9PM-4AM.
The steady rain will come to an end as the front pushes east Tuesday morning, and we'll likely wake up to sunshine. But the unstable environment behind the cold front will likely mean some spring-time showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm or two Tuesday afternoon.
Aside from the rain, this front also looks to bring the wind! Winds have already been picking up this afternoon/evening, and will continue with gusts up to 35mph overnight! I don't expect the winds to calm down much either on Tuesday, so plan for a breezy day.
Our weather pattern stays active through mid-week, with another cold front set to bring more rain, wind and a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday. But the weekend is trending drier, and high temperatures all week long should at least be in the 50s, with a chance to hit 60° early next week!
-Blake