So today's the day. It's starting to get dark and as you're reading this you might be getting ready to bundle up your little ghosts and goblins and turn them loose to go house to house to participate in a tradition that at its core is really just an adorable form of robbery, right? Adorable robbery with willing homeowner participants.
Just like the importance of being seen, which we talked about last night, there are warnings that law enforcement want you to know about before you go out trick-or-treating this Halloween.
First, sex offenders. There is no law restricting sex offenders in Washington from participating in Halloween. So know where you're kids are going.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has a website where you can enter your address or the neighborhood you plan on trick-or-treating in and it will tell you where registered sex offenders live in that area, so you'll know which houses to avoid.
Additional recommendations from the police department:
Travel in groups. Never alone.
If a house doesn't have it's porch light on, don't go there.
Make sure your children have a way of calling for help should they get separated from you and make sure they know how to call 911.
Don't let them eat candy until they get home and you can go through it (not just so you can cherry pick the treats you want first). It's good to go through it and make sure there's nothing hazardous in there. If it's questionable, throw it out.
If you're driving tonight, be alert. If you're drinking, get a designated driver. There are cute, but nearly hidden, little ghosts out and about.
And as discussed last night, make sure your little ones are visible. A flashlight, glow stick or reflective piece of tape can go a long way in preventing a tragedy.
Be safe, everyone! Have fun! Happy Halloween!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.