WYOMING - After being ousted from her GOP leadership position Wednesday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) still has the same message:
The congresswoman was removed from her position after she doubled down on her stance regarding former President Donald Trump. In an op-ed published in the Washington Post, Cheney said Trump's lies about the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol do not align with party values.
"The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution," Cheney said.
A spokesperson for Cheney told Wake Up Montana over the weekend, before the vote, that no matter what happened her central focus would always be working tirelessly for the people of Wyoming and defending the Constitution she swore an oath to uphold.