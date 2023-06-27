SPOKANE, Wash. — As part of her schedule of events in Eastern Washington, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers hosted a round table Tuesday to discuss the fentanyl crisis with local leaders and families affected by the deadly drug.
The round table, held at the Spokane County Sheriff's Office/Public Safety Building, featured representatives from law enforcement, health care, tribal communities, education, and Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education (S.A.F.E.).
McMorris Rodgers said she wanted to hear from different perspectives and stakeholders on how to address the fentanyl crisis, which she said is not a partisan issue, but a human one.
She highlighted her efforts to pass a bill in the House that would increase penalties for trafficking fentanyl and provide more resources for prevention and treatment. She also said she supports more funding for research and development of non-addictive painkillers and alternative therapies.
The round table participants shared their experiences and challenges with fentanyl.
According to participants, the problem extends well beyond the Spokane city limits.
Representatives from the Spokane Tribe, the Kalispel Tribe and the Coeur d'Alene Tribe said fentanyl has been the number one killer on their reservations, affecting people of all ages and backgrounds.
They said they are working together to raise awareness, provide culturally appropriate treatment and support their members who are in recovery.
Traci Couture Richmond, executive director of the Spokane Teaching Health Center, said there is a need for longer treatment time and more immediate access for people who are addicted to fentanyl.
She said the current standard of care is 28 days of inpatient treatment, which is often not enough to break the cycle of addiction. She believes that extending the treatment time to 90 days or more, in partnership with the state, could make a significant difference in reducing relapse rates and saving lives.
Among the attendees was Molly Cain, whose son Carson Cain died of a fentanyl overdose in 2020.
She said her life's mission is now making sure no one else ever dies of fentanyl again.