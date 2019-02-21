SPOKANE, Wash.- Investigators found the cause of death of a Spokane man's dog was caused by a system failure of the snow melt system outside of Washington Trust Bank.
KHQ's Kevin Kim meet with Hank's owner Zach Harper after the incident first occurred.
Zach Harper said in a Facebook post two weeks ago, the accident happened in front of the Washington Trust Bank Parking structure on 1st Avenue. Harper says Hank was electrocuted by some "stray voltage", possibly from a heated/electric sidewalk.
The investigators conducted by Coffman Engineers, Inc. confirmed the most likely cause of the stray electrical current was a splice joint failure or a corroded cable sheath.
According to the investigation report:
The electric snow melt system was installed in 1973 when the building was constructed.
The system works to heat the sidewalk using insulated cables. Cables placed when the concrete was poured run throughout the sidewalk.
According to the report, it is most likely that Hank’s death was caused by an electrical current moving through his body and disrupting his heart rhythm. This opinion by investigators is consistent with Hank's veterinarian.
The electrical current was likely due to a break in the insulation of the snow melt system caused by splice joint failure or a corroded cable sheath.
Salt water is 500 times more conductive of electricity than normal water and the wet pavement coated with deicer contributed to the increased conductivity of the electric current to where Hank was walking.
The investigation also concluded that if the pavement was dried out, Hank probably would have been uninjured by any electric currents.
As for Zach, Hank's owner, and the bystander who stopped to help, shoes act as insulators. This is why neither person felt the current as strongly or were injured by the electric current like Hank was.
The current snow melt system at Washington Trust Bank is about 45 years old.
In 1993, National Electric Code (NCE) added a new section of code. In 1996, NCE incorporated the 1993 section into a new section that required all new systems use GFPE circuit breakers and recently fixed snow melts utilize GFPE circuit breakers.
Nothing in the NEC required Washington Trust Bank to update its system or to retrofit its system with GFPE circuit breakers since it was installed before 1993, and had never been fixed or updated.
The investigator never heard of this happening before and said in the report, "prior to this situation, I would not have advised my clients of a need to replace, retrofit, or test their systems.”
As a result of the investigation, the investigators recommends any snow melt system installed prior to 1993 be retrofitted with GFPE circuit breakers. It is also recommended any system that has been repaired should be checked to verify that CFPE breakers are present on all circuits.