SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- An explosion and fire at a large power plant in San Juan, the island's most populated area, has prompted major power outages across the region, reports David Begnaud.
Video from around the area shows smoke billowing from a power plant with flashes and flames coming from electrical equipment. Residents are reporting outages across parts of the entire island.
Initial information from reporters in the area is that the explosion came from the Monacillo power distribution plant.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.