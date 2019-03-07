Several pigs are up for adoption after being rescued during an abuse case.
There are 8 males and 11 females ready to be rehomed.
According to Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary they are possible KuneKune.
The pig have been raised outdoors.
Higher Ground also says all the female pigs are possibly bred and a couple of the females are ready to birth very soon.
They range from approximately 50 to 80 pounds.
The pigs are pets only and come with a contract insuring they remain off the food chain.
To adopt a pig or two, an application can be found on Higher Ground's website: https://www.highergroundanimalsanctuary.org/adoptions---forms