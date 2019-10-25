Halloween is just the right time to tell you about this creepy video.
Researchers are testing smartphones covered with life-like, touch-sensitive artificial skin. The so-called skin comes in two versions, simple and smooth and realistic and wrinkly.
Researchers want to find out how smartphone users respond to the skin covered phone. They believe the artificial skin will allow new forms of input to smartphones and laptops.
The research team includes Marc Teyssier who invented a robotic finger that attaches to a smartphone.
