GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - In an announcement Friday, Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) announced the passing of retired K9, Grizzly, the first K9 brought to the force after the unit was restarted in 2016, serving for three years before retiring to the life of a family lap dog.
According to his owner and former handler, Corporal Dave DeLaRosa, Grizzly fell sick and passed away with DeLaRosa beside him.
"I have had many dogs over my lifetime but none as amazing as Grizzly," said DeLaRosa in a tribute to the pup. "Thank you for protecting me as my partner at work."
According to DeLaRosa, he and Grizzly were sent to Soap Lake the very first day on the force to search a building, arresting two suspects in that incident — the first success of many to follow.
"Over the years we found a lot of bad guys, located missing persons, found lots of evidence, and conducted many demonstrations," DeLaRosa said.
Grizzly also won two national calendar contests.
DeLaRosa recalled Grizzly's predilection for oepning the back door and helping himself to cat food and shoes once retired. Grizzly apparently loved to steal shoes and run, prompting a chase around the yard by his hapless owner. Despite the shoe theft, he was beloved by his family.
"Grizz, you were a good boy."