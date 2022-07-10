COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a motorcycle accident on July 9, just south of Rosalia.
According to the release, an emergency call came in just before 10 p.m. on Saturday. WCSO deputies arrived to the scene of a single-vehicle accident to find a motorcycle in the northbound lane on Rosalia Rd. and two riders, an adult man and a child passenger.
The man told deputies there was an animal in the roadway, and the accident scene indicated the motorcycle went into a skid before falling to it's side and stopping in the northbound lane.
The driver was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. WSCO did not indicate the condition of the child passenger.
The accident remains under investigation at this time.