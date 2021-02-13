Asked and Answered: Can you test positive for COVID after getting the vaccine?

SPOKANE, Wash- Asked and Answered, Esther reached out with this question, “my husband is getting the COVID vaccine on Monday, and having a COVID test on Thursday, will it cause a positive test?”
Esther, we have your answer, Dr. Anna Wald the head of the Allergy and Infectious Diseases Division at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine said,
“No, it is not possible for the vaccine to produce a positive test.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also addresses this question.
The CDC says neither the recently authorized and recommended vaccines nor the other COVID-19 vaccines currently in clinical trials in the U.S. can cause you to test positive on viral tests