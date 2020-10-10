OLDTOWN, Idaho. - Early Saturday morning, a fire broke out at Club Rio in Old Town, Idaho.
Samantha Burgess lives just down the road from Club Rio and works at a neighboring bar.
Burgess watched the fire unfold and slowly take down the building.
“I was sleeping and woke up to my dogs barking,” Burgess said. “I looked outside and, I saw a bunch of smoke.”
Originally, there was concern that people could be in the building, Burgess said she thought maybe somebody was staying in the basement.
“The whole middle of the building, there were flames coming out,” Burgess said.
Burgess explains by the time the fire trucks arrived the entire building was up in flames.
“The whole thing went up really fast,” Burgess said.
Club Rio is one of several restaurants and grills on the block.
“It’s a pretty big loss,” Burgess said, “they get a lot of business, this is going to change the whole community and the way people go out.”
Burgess says smoke can still be seen but that flames are mostly out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.