SPOKANE, Wash- The Spokane County COVID Relief Group met Tuesday to discuss metrics the county is facing.
Dr. Frank Velasquez spoke in the zoom call which consisted of leaders from across City and county platforms and said last week we had a death in the age group 10 through 19, meaning one young person has passed away from COVID.
Data from Dr. Velasquez spells out that young people in Spokane are not getting vaccinated.
Ages 18 and 34,
40% = 1 shot
20% are fully vaccinated
Ages 16-17,
25% = 1 shot
6% fully vaccinated
Velasquez said it’s been difficult to get the younger age groups vaccinated because they prioritize other things and have busy lives.
Spokane Regional Health is working in partnership with Greater Spokane Inc. on vaccination happy hours to vaccinate people ages 20 to 40 at the Spokane arena as a possible social hour.
On the call it was discussed that the first one could take place over memorial day.